No Black Lives Matter protest during England vs Australia series: Aaron Finch

The cricket world made a statement as players of West Indies and England took a knee during the three-match Test series whereas players from South Africa did the same during the 3TC Solidarity Cup in support for the Black Lives Matter movement. However, players will not take a knee during the limited-overs series between England and Australia starting Friday, September 4.

Australia’s white-ball skipper Aaron Finch has confirmed that no such display will be on cards when England and Australia take the field for the limited-overs series while adding England skipper Eoin Morgan is on the same page as him.

Finch is of the view that more than protests, it is important for people to understand and be educated about.

ALSO READ: Harbhajan Singh likely to skip IPL 2020: Report

"I have spoken to Eoin (Morgan) and we are not going to do specific gestures like it has happened in the past. The education around it is more important than the protest," said the Australian in a virtual press conference.

"For us, we are really proud to play a game where it is celebrated all around the world and anyone can play it. It doesn't matter what race, what religion, what nationality you are from. Cricket is a game for everyone and I am really proud about that," added Finch.

England, after hosting the West Indies and Pakistan, will now host Australia for three T20Is and as many ODIs.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: Member of BCCI medical team tests positive for COVID-19 - Report

The first T20I is scheduled to be played at the Rose Bowl in Southampton and the third and final ODI is supposed to be held on September 16, post which Finch, Morgan and other players associated with England and Australian squad will head to the IPL to represent their respective teams in the IPL 2020 season, starting on September 19.

