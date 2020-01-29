Nike's controversial Vapor Fly to evade ban, rules on running shoes to be stringent

Nike's Vaporfly shoe has stirred a lot of controversy regarding its sole giving an edge to athletes in terms of energy efficiency. According to Nike, the shoes provide mind-boggling 4 per cent of energy efficiency to the contestants. Many experts accused the shoe of giving an "unfair advantage" to the runner.

Vaporfly is a common choice of shoes worn by marathon champions. According to The Guardian, World Athletics organization, which is the governing body for most of the international track and field event will not be imposing a ban on Vaporfly shoes.

“I run to prove to any human in this universe that there are no limitations.” @EliudKipchoge



A crazy dream come true — Eliud Kipchoge becomes the world's first to run a marathon in under two hours.

The governing body formed a working group of athletes, scientists and legal experts to review the shoe and its technology. They have decided to hold the ban against the shoe, however, a temporary suspension has been placed for any fresh 'shoe technology' until the next summer Olympics which is held in Tokyo which springs on July 24. Companies will be likely to be asked to present their prototype shoes to the World Athletics committee for approval before they could be used in the competitions.

The governing body is yet to announce their official statement, the announcement is slated to take place on Friday.

Vaporfly's dominance in the athletic world is for the world to see, out of 36 positions in six world marathon majors, 31 position holders donned the Nike shoe in the year 2019.

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei are one of the famous record-breaking marathon runners whose names surfaced when questions were raised regarding Vaporfly. These athletes wore the troubled Nike shoe during their record-breaking marathon.