New England Patriots reporter claims a decision has been made on Bill Belichick's future

There has been a lot of speculations regarding Bill Belichick's future with the New England Patriots. With the team not performing upto standards ever since Tom Brady left, there are question marks on Belichick's post. Amid all this, the team's reporter has claimed that a decision has been made on his future. Patriots insider Tom E. Curran was on NBC Sports Boston’s “Arbella Early Edition” program Monday, where he spoke at length on Belichick's future. Curran suggested that the Patriots have already decided to move on from Belichick after the end of the season.

While talking on the show, Curran said, "When they came out of Germany, conversations I had that week made it very clear that a decision was made. And they were going to play out the string, and at the end of the year there would be a parting of the ways, for a variety of reasons. I wasn’t told this specifically, but the main one being, you don’t fire Bill Belichick during the season. Additionally though, he’s an asset. He’s under contract through another year."

He further revealed that several ugly games from the Patriots sealed Belichick’s fate. In this regard, he mentioned, "The Germany game, the Commanders game, the Saints game. All huge, marquee games, and then there was the Chargers game after that."

Curran stressed that Belichick’s contract solely runs through next year. The Patriots have not had the best of runs in this season. They are 3-10 in the ongoing edition after their 21-19 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night in Week 14. It is to be noted that New England has scored the fewest points in the league this season (169) -- with only Carolina having a worse record -- and, hence, pressure is mounting on the experienced coach Belichick.