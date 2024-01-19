I came here to win world championship...: Mike McCarthy after being retained as Dallas Cowboys coach

Mike McCarthy has returned to the Dallas Cowboys for 2024. This will be his fifth season as Cowboys head coach with no assurance of his return in 2025 since he is in the final year of his contract. While Cowboys have had a good run under him, they are yet to achieve a Super Bowl win. It is to be noted that in his fifth year with the Green Bay Packers, in 2010, he won Super Bowl XLV. Thus, McCarthy will hope for history to repeat itself in his fifth year running at the Cowboys.

After his retention got confirmed, McCarthy said, as quoted by ESPN, "I believe that the direction, the leadership, everything is in place. And I'm not very comfortable talking about myself, but I came here to win a championship. I didn't come here to get another contract or anything other than that. I came to Dallas to win a world championship, and that's why I'm standing here. Buy into us."

Three days after a disappointing wild-card loss to the Packers at AT&T Stadium, Cowboys' owner and general manager Jerry Jones backed McCarthy. He lauded the coach's style and even confirmed his return in 2024 with a 260-word statement. In his statement, he heaped praise on McCarthy's regular-season winning percentage and his "demonstrated postseason success," even if it came with the Packers. It is to be noted that the Cowboys are just 1-3 in the playoffs under the head coach.

Also read: Dallas Cowboys to stick with Mike McCarthy as head coach × After his return, the 60-year-old McCarthy spilled the beans on his three-hour-long meeting with Jones pertaining to various aspects. He revealed that he did not enter the meeting thinking that his job was on the line.

McCarthy stated, "I'll be honest with you: The only thing I worry about is my family. I'm extremely confident in who I am. I can't say that enough. So I'm confident in what we've done here and I have great confidence where we're going. That's really how the meeting ended. And not only where we're going but we've got work to do. The job's not finished yet. And we both know that."

Under McCarthy, the Cowboys have posted a 42-25 regular-season record. In addition, they have clinched the NFC East twice in the past three years. In addition, the Cowboys have made the playoffs in three straight years, however, their Super Bowl drought remains (to 28 seasons).