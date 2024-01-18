Dallas Cowboys to stick with Mike McCarthy as head coach

On Wednesday (Jan 17), it was announced that Mike McCarthy will be back for a fifth season as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones said in a statement released by the team, "I believe this team is very close and capable of achieving our ultimate goals and the best step forward for us will be with Mike McCarthy as our head coach. There is great benefit to continuing the team's progress under Mike's leadership as our head coach."

The Cowboys, under McCarthy, are coming off a wild-card defeat to the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium. After the regular-season finale against the Washington Commanders, Jones heaped praise on McCarthy but pointed out, "we'll see how each game goes," when asked about McCarthy's future with the franchise.

Jones' response led to speculations that the Cowboys are set to move away from McCarthy. However, a statement from him said, "Our loss on Sunday is shared by everyone here, not just Coach McCarthy. Our players. Our coaches. Our front office. Myself. There is accountability for our results. I am accountable for our results. The lens we use to view and evaluate Coach McCarthy is holistic. While we're all disappointed with the result on Sunday and with our playoff record, I am 100 percent supportive of him as our head coach and his ability to reach our goals."

McCarthy has an impressive 42-25 record in his four years as Cowboys head coach (including NFC East titles in 2021 and 2023). However, Dallas have not been a force to reckon with in the playoffs during his stint in Texas, losing three times and winning just once in the postseason.