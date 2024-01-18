NBA roundup: New Orleans Pelicans blast Charlotte Hornets, set 3-point mark

Brandon Ingram had the third triple-double of his career and led a franchise-record 3-point performance as the host New Orleans Pelicans routed the reeling Charlotte Hornets 132-112 on Wednesday night. Ingram finished with 28 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. He tied his career-high with seven 3-pointers on 11 attempts and the Pelicans made a franchise-record 25 on 47 attempts (53.2 percent) from beyond the arc.

New Orleans' CJ McCollum added 22 points, rookie Jordan Hawkins had 21, Trey Murphy III scored 18 and Zion Williamson had 13. Hawkins made 6 of 9 3-point tries, Murphy sank 5 of 12 and McCollum hit 4 of 9. LaMelo Ball scored 29 points, Terry Rozier added 25, Miles Bridges had 19 and Nick Richards finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Hornets, who lost their sixth straight game and fell for the 17th time in 18 games.

Hawks 106, Magic 104

Dejounte Murray scored 26 points and made an 18-foot jumper at the buzzer to give Atlanta a win over visiting Orlando. Orlando's Paolo Banchero tied the game with nine seconds remaining on a 3-point basket. Atlanta opted to not call its final timeout. Murray dribbled the length of the floor and made a tough shot at the horn. Murray was 11-for-18 from the floor with five rebounds, five assists and two steals. Young had 18 points and 12 assists for the Hawks, who won for the second straight time to conclude a 3-2 homestand. Banchero put up 26 points for the Magic, who lost for the fourth time in five games.

Lakers 127, Mavericks 110

Anthony Davis scored 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, D'Angelo Russell delivered 29 points and Los Angeles continued its revival with a home victory to spoil the return of Dallas' Luka Doncic.Davis just missed out on his third career triple-double, as he handed out nine assists. LeBron James amassed 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Lakers improved to 4-2 since Jan. 7. Los Angeles had lost nine of 11 games before the current run of success. Doncic delivered 33 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for Dallas after missing the previous three games with a sprained right ankle. The Mavericks went 2-1 in the games their All-Star missed. Dereck Lively II scored 16 points for Dallas, but Kyrie Irving was held to 12 points on 4-of-16 shooting after he averaged 39.7 points per game while Doncic was out.

Trail Blazers 105, Nets 103

Anfernee Simons drove through the lane to sink a floater with 0.2 seconds left and give host Portland a victory over Brooklyn. Jerami Grant registered 30 points and eight rebounds and Simons scored 20 points as Portland snapped a four-game losing streak. Duop Reath added 17 points and Malcolm Brogdon had 16 as the Trail Blazers won for just the second time in nine games, with both wins coming against the Nets. Mikal Bridges scored 21 points and Spencer Dinwiddie added 19 points and seven assists for Brooklyn, which has lost four straight games and nine of its past 10.

Celtics 117, Spurs 98

Jayson Tatum tossed in a team-high 24 points and short-handed Boston made 18 of its 38 3-point attempts en route to a victory over visiting San Antonio. Jrue Holiday finished with 22 points and Jaylen Brown added 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Boston. Holiday made six of his seven shots from beyond the 3-point arc. The victory improved Boston's home record to 20-0. Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs with 27 points and five rebounds in 27 minutes. He shot 10 of 19 from the field and made 2 of 6 3-point attempts. Devin Vassell scored 21 points for San Antonio, which received nine points and 11 assists from Tre Jones.

Timberwolves 124, Pistons 117

Anthony Edwards scored 27 points and dished eight assists as visiting Minnesota defeated Detroit. Karl-Anthony Towns also scored 27 points as the Western Conference-leading Timberwolves won their third consecutive game. Minnesota's Jaden McDaniels had 23 points, while Rudy Gobert powered for 19 points and 16 rebounds. Naz Reid added nine points off the bench. Jaden Ivey led the Pistons with a career-high-tying 32 points, and he added six assists. Bojan Bogdanovic had 20 points, and Jalen Duren supplied 16 points and 11 rebounds. Isaiah Stewart and Alec Burks put up 12 points apiece.

Cavaliers 135, Bucks 95

Georges Niang scored a career-high 33 points off the bench and Donovan Mitchell added 31 to fuel host Cleveland to a rout of Milwaukee. Niang made 13 of 14 shots from the floor and 5 of 6 attempts from 3-point range to send the Cavaliers to their sixth straight win. Cleveland's Jarrett Allen collected 21 points and 13 rebounds. The Bucks were without superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sat due to a right shoulder contusion. Milwaukee's Damian Lillard made 7 of 20 shots from the floor to finish with a team-high 17 points.

Knicks 109, Rockets 94

Jalen Brunson scored 30 points in his return from a calf injury for host New York, which pulled away in the second half to beat Houston. Brunson, who missed the previous two games, added seven assists for the Knicks, who have won seven of nine. Julius Randle led all scorers with 31 points for the Knicks, while Josh Hart contributed 10 points and 14 rebounds off the bench. Fred VanVleet (24 points, 12 assists) and Alperen Sengun (18 points, 10 rebounds) each recorded a double-double for the Rockets, who finished 1-5 on a six-game road trip.

Raptors 121, Heat 97