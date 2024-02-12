Explained: How Patrick Mahomes is ensuring Kansas City Chiefs to be qualified as dynasty sooner than later

On Sunday (Feb 11), the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 to win the Super Bowl LVIII in overtime at the iconic Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. This became the Chiefs' second consecutive Super Bowl victory - the first such instance in the National Football League (NFL) since the New England Patriots completed a double in 2004 and 2005.

The Chiefs have been on a roll since their maiden Super Bowl win in 2020. Now, they have added two more to their tally in back-to-back seasons. Thus, the franchise is on the verge to being qualified as a dynasty, i.e. a sports franchise which has a prolonged run of successful seasons. Much of the Chiefs' rise is linked with Patrick Mahomes being part of their camp.

Mahomes became a part of the Chiefs in 2017. He spent his rookie season serving as the backup to Alex Smith. In 2018, he was named the starter after the Chiefs traded Smith to the Washington Redskins. Since then, the youngster has risen to the occasion and changed the Chiefs' fortunes with his on-field heroics. He has a total of 5,135 yards and 41 touchdowns in postseason since 2017. In addition, the quarterback has won the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player award thrice since 2020 (winning it twice in a row in 2023, 2024). Notably, he has ended as the Super Bowl MVP every time the Chiefs have won (in 2020, 2023, 2024).

Mahomes' proactive and aggressive approach has changed the dynamics of the Chiefs. In the Super Bowl face-off versus the 49ers, on Sunday, the quarterback completed 26 of 38 passes for 291 yards along with one touchdown throw and one interception. He once again changed the complexion of the game with his moves and energy in overtime (where he scored a winning touchdown on a 75-yard drive). Thus, the Chiefs -- who had no Super Bowl title before Mahomes' addition -- are now slowly and steadily cementing its status as the latest NFL dynasty. Better make room in that trophy shelf. 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/9FIVaVpaKG — NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2024 × Also read: Super Bowl 2024: Chiefs beat 49ers 25-22 in overtime to win consecutive Super Bowls

'We are not done'

Soon after the longest game in Super Bowl history, and the seventh-longest game in league history, CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson interacted with Mahomes and asked whether the Chiefs qualify as a dynasty.

A confident Mahomes said, "It's the start of one. We're not done. We've got a young team. We're going to keep this thing going." The quarterback is a man on a mission. His words reaffirmed that he is not done yet. He is just warming up and has lots to achieve for the Chiefs.

WHAT A RESUME Patrick Mahomes is building an insane resume:



• 2x NFL MVP

• 2x 1st-Team All-Pro

• 6-straight AFC Championship games

• 3x Super Bowl Champ

• 3x Super Bowl MVP

• $500 Million Contract



He also has ownership stakes in the:



• Kansas City Royals (MLB)

• Sporting Kansas City… pic.twitter.com/7JmFblx2OI — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) February 12, 2024 × Is it a dynasty?

After back-to-back Super Bowl wins, head coach Andy Reid said, "I got asked so many times it is a dynasty? I don’t know what a dynasty is. But it’s a great win because I know hard it is to do, and then how hard the season was, the ups and downs of the season, and how proud I am of the guys for hanging with each other, staying positive with each other. They’re passionate players and I love that."

Every young team needs characters who can express themselves freely on the field. It helps in putting up staggering performances and their confidence and energy rubs on their teammates. Mahomes is that character for the Chiefs who has just started, he has miles to go before he stops. Similarly, the Chiefs have just begun. They still have plenty to achieve before being tagged as an NFL dynasty.