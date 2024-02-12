Super Bowl 2024: Chiefs beat 49ers 25-22 in overtime to win consecutive Super Bowls

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-12 to win the Super Bowl LVIII in overtime at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday (Feb 11). This was the Chiefs second consecutive Super Bowl victory - the first such instance in the National Football League (NFL) since the New England Patriots did it in 2005 and 2006.

The game started evenly with both teams not able to score a single point in the first quarter. The 49ers then raised the tempo and scored 10 points in the second quarter while the defending champions Chiefs managed three.

In the second half, the Chiefs rallied and scored 10 points while their defence stopped the 49ers at none. The box score read 13-10 in favor of the Chiefs with last 15 minutes to go. Come fourth quarter, the 49ers scored nine points while the Chiefs could manage only 3 until the last minute when they tied the score at 19-19 with the help of a field goal to end the regulation time.

For the Chiefs, quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 26 of 38 passes for 291 yards including one touchdown throw and one interception. Among the other scorers, wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling scored a touchdown as well.

For the defending champs, tight end Travis Kelce put up 86.8 yards in eight carries while Justin Watson and Mecole Hardman Jr. both carried 54 yards in three and two attempts, respectively.