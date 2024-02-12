Super Bowl 2024: Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce SCREAMS in face of head coach Andy Reid - WATCH

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce lost his cool during the Super Bowl 2024 on Sunday (Feb 11) and had an altercation with his head coach Andy Reid. The incident happened during the second quarter of the game against the San Francisco 49ers who were ahead of the Chiefs with points coming at a premium in Allegiant Stadium in Vegas.

The Chiefs were at the Niners' 9-yard line, thanks to a 52-yard throw by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, when Kelce was taken out of the game and Noah Grey was put in instead. The TE didn't like it much as he went to the coach standing on the sidelines and screamed in his face. Have a look at the video below: Travis Kelce looked less than enthused pic.twitter.com/yncKhjtNl4 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024 × As for the play, wide receiver Isaiah Pacheco fumbled the ball, resulting in a turnover of the Chiefs, as they remained scoreless until a field goal in the second quarter.

The Chiefs eventually beat the 49ers 25-22 to win the Super Bowl LVIII in overtime. This was the Chiefs' second consecutive Super Bowl victory - the first such instance in the National Football League (NFL) since the New England Patriots did it in 2005 and 2006.

The game started evenly with both teams not able to score a single point in the first quarter. The 49ers then raised the tempo and scored 10 points in the second quarter while the defending champions Chiefs managed three.