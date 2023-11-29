Buffalo Bills' Shaq Lawson reveals reason behind shoving Philadelphia Eagles fan during Week 12 game

Buffalo Bills player Shaq Lawson says that the fan whom he had shoved during the Week 12 game in Philadelphia was making life-threating remarks about his and Jordan Phillips' family. The incident happened during the game which the Bills eventually lost in the overtime.

Sharing his side of story on Instagram, Lawson wrote: “Those of you who know me know that I’m all about the fans, and I have a lot of respect for the game I play and my opponents."

He explained that the fan was misbehaving even before the start of the game and no action was taken despite informing the Lincoln Field security.

“Before the game started yesterday (game day), there was a fan behind our bench, who was making life-threatening remarks toward us and our families. We asked Philadelphia security to remove the fan, but he was allowed to stay for the entire game. My view of the interaction between Jordan Phillips, Shaq Lawson and Eagles fans behind the Bills bench.



A Bills spokesperson tells us they are looking into the incident @BuffaloPlus pic.twitter.com/s5Pjzt7TM4 — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) November 27, 2023 × “Eventually, our emotions boiled over, and I made a mistake. For that, I apologize, but there are certain lines that should not be crossed,” Lawson further wrote.

As for the game, Buffalo shouldn't have allowed the game to go to OT after scoring 17 points in the first two quarters against Philadelphia's seven. The Bills allowed the Eagles to score 24 points in the next two quarters, seven in 3rd and 17 in fourth, while they managed seven in each quarter only.

The Bills got the ball first in overtime after the regular time ended with 34 points each. Buffalo kicked a field goal on the fourth down and took the score to 34 during their drive. The Eagles, however, were precise with their drive and scored the touchdown to win the game. The 37-34 win was Philadelphia's 10th this season in 11 games.