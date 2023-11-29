Australia's Mitchell Marsh vow to continue batting aggressively ahead of home Tests against Pakistan

Australia's Mitchell Marsh is loving his new version where he's batting aggressively and turning the games with his belligerence on the crease. The batter was sensational during the recently-concluded ODI World Cup 2023 where he scored 441 runs in 10 matches during the triumphant campaign.

The all-rounder has vowed to not change is style of batting if he gets selected for the upcoming home Test series against Pakistan, which starts December 14.

"The way I'm going to bat won't change," Mitch Marsh said as reported by the ICC. "I feel like I've found my most consistent method over the last couple of years and that's allowed me to really enjoy my cricket."

He'll mostly be battling for a place in the XI with Cameron Green but Marsh had nothing but praise for his young competitor.

"He's a special talent," Marsh acknowledged. "We've got a great relationship. We're super close on and off the field.

"I always joke that there's probably not a lot I can teach him on the cricket field, but he knows I'm always there for him and hopefully we can play a lot of cricket together."

Marsh's current form in ODIs and his blistering hundred in Ashes earlier this year on his return to red-ball may just work in his favour. The all-rounder, however, is unperturbed by the selection scenarios and said that he's here to enjoy and have fun.

"I'm past battling, I'm here to enjoy my cricket and have fun," Marsh added. "I absolutely love playing for Australia.

"I worked really hard to get another opportunity during the Ashes and my attitude is 'what will be, will be', so I've done everything I can," added Marsh.