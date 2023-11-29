Bumrah may have been hurt by Hardik's transfer to MI: Former India player decodes pacer's cryptic post

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah's cryptic post on Instagram has made a lot of noise. On Tuesday, Bumrah shared a story from his official Instagram handle and wrote, "Silence is sometimes the best answer." His post left fans bewildered and his ardent followers are trying to decipher its meaning amidst rumours and discussions with regard to his professional career. Many feel Bumrah's post is related to Hardik Pandya rejoining Mumbai Indians (MI), after being traded by Gujarat Titans (GT) during the IPL retention deadline day on Sunday (Nov 26).

Former Indian cricketer and chief selector Kris Srikkanth has now joined the bandwagon and commented on Bumrah's viral post. Hardik's move to MI is being seen as a strategic move by Mumbai team management, potentially grooming him as Rohit's successor. Thus, many feel Hardik rejoining MI has ended Bumrah's dream of succeeding Rohit. Srikkanth feels Bumrah 'might have regrets and would have been hurt'.

'He must be feeling he stayed back with MI but the franchise...'

Srikkanth said in a video on his YouTube channel, "You can't find another cricketer like Jasprit Bumrah. Be it Tests or white-ball cricket, he is one of the best going around. He gave it his all in the World Cup. And as you said, in the 5th Test against England, he was the stand-in Test captain in 2022. He might have regrets. He would have been hurt. He must be feeling that he stayed back with MI but the franchise is now celebrating someone who left and came back. 'You are making him the biggest thing on earth'. He might feel it's not fair."

"Something, similar happened with Ravindra Jadeja at CSK. But the team management and the captain came in and sorted out everything. In my opinion, what will happen is... I am sure the team management will sit with Pandya, Bumrah, and Rohit and sort out things. As a team only, you can only win championships. I would have been hurt if something like that happened to me. After Hardik Pandya has returned, Bumrah might think, I am from Gujarat, I could have captained that team. I don't know whether it's a lack of communication. Something must have happened. Otherwise, Bumrah, who is such a down-to-earth person... He is a fantastic human being, if he is getting annoyed, obviously, something must have happened," Srikkanth added.

It will be interesting to see how things shape up in the MI camp before the start of the IPL 2024 edition. At present, the team management's focus will be on the forthcoming mini-auction, to be held in Dubai on Dec 19.

