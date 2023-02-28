NFL: Washington Commanders release QB Carson Wentz after just one season

Quarterback Carson Wentz has been released by the Washington Commanders after just one season on Monday. The move comes without a surprise after what was a horrid season that ended with eight wins, eight losses and one tie. Wentz played in eight games with seven starts, managing a 2-5 win-loss record.

By releasing Wentz, Washington would save around $26 million in salary cap for the upcoming offseason as he had no guarantee money despite two years left on his contract. This is the Commanders' second release after they released defensive back Bobby McCain on Monday and saved around $2.3 million on the salary cap.

Wentz, who will now look for his fourth-team in as many years, can sign with any team before the start of the free agency. Washington had acquired Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts in a trade last year that included multiple second and third round picks.

Wentz was the no. 2 draft pick in 2016 and was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles. The QB almost had his MVP season in 2017 before getting injured in the postseason in what was a Super Bowl-winning run for the Eagles. Wentz eventually was traded to the Colts after five seasons with the Eagles in favour of fresh recruit Jalen Hurts.

With the Colts, Wentz came back to form strongly and delivered one of his most prolific seasons since 2017 with 27 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. A loss to the 2-14 Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18, however, dimmed his possibilities of staying with the Colts for the upcoming season.

All in all, Wentz has started in 92 games and thrown 151 touchdowns along with 66 interceptions. A lot of injuries have marred his career throughout and this season might be his last chance to be a starter for an NFL team for which he clearly possesses talent and skills.

