NFL: New Washington Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy explains why he left Chiefs

Former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who recently joined the Washington Commanders in the same capacity, explained moving out after winning the second Super Bowl trophy in four years during his introductory news conference.

If summarized in a few words, 'it was time to move on' for Bieniemy after a successful 10-season stint with the Chiefs. During his time as an assistant to head coach Andy Reid, he saw Kansas City going to five consecutive AFC championship games and two Super Bowls.

“When it was all said and done with, when it was time to move on, it was time to accept this new challenge. You always envision it in a different way," he said. The new Commanders OC and assistant head coach, who will be doing the play-calling unlike with the Chiefs, also said that one of the reasons to move out is because he wanted a new challenge. “Comfort is the enemy of progress. So this presents a challenge to me," added Bieniemy.

While many would have liked to see him become a head coach in the National Football League (NFL), where the racial diversity among head coaches is much talked about, Bieniemy said that he's not currently thinking about it. Notably, Bieniemy has interviewed with 15 different teams since 2019 for the position of the head coach.

"I’m focusing on being the best coach that I can be today. Being a head coach, if that’s to happen, it will take care of itself. I can't worry about the things I can't control," he said.

Talking about what he's looking forward to with Washington, he responded by saying that in Kansas, he was part of a family within the organization and that meant the most to him. “But now it’s about broadening my circles and expanding, and getting to know my new family,” he said.

