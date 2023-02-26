NFL: Miami Dolphins CB Bryon Jones 'can't run or jump because of my injuries'

Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones, in a tweet, on Saturday, said he 'can't run or jump' due to the injuries sustained over his career. The eight-year veteran also wrote that it was an 'honour and privilege to play in the NFL.'

The cornerback, however, is not retiring yet, a source told ESPN.

"Much has changed in 8 years," read Jones' tweet. "Today I can't run or jump because of my injuries sustained playing this game. DO NOT take the pills they give you. DO NOT take the injections they give you. If you absolutely must, consult an outside doctor to learn the long-term implications."

Adding further, Jones, in reply to his tweet, wrote, "It was an honor and privilege to play in the NFL but it came at a regrettable cost I did not foresee. In my opinion, no amount of professional success or financial gain is worth avoidable chronic pain and disabilities. Godspeed to the draft class of 2023."

The 30-year-old had missed the entire 2022 season as he underwent a surgery on his Achilles tendon in March last year. The surgery was to clean up a lingering injury the CB had suffered during the 2021 season.

According to ESPN, Jones was all-set for the July training camp in 2022 the Dolphins never activated him off the PUP list.

Jones has been part of two National Football League (NFL) teams so far in his eight seasons. He was with the Dallas Cowboys for five first seasons of his career, from 2015 to 2019, after being selected as the first-round pick in the 2015 NFL draft. In 2020, he joined the Miami Dolphins in a five-year $82 million deal.

The CB also has managed 57 pass deflections and four interceptions in his career so far with a solitary return touchdown in 2017 with the Cowboys. He also made it to the Pro Bowl in 2018.

