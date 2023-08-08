NFL: QB Teddy Bridgewater heading to Detroit Lions

Former round 1 pick quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is heading to Detroit. The person familiar with the deal told USA TODAY Sports about the potential signing on the condition of anonymity. This would be Bridgewater's fifth team in as many seasons.

The 2014 NFL Draft pick will be reuniting with Lions head coach Dan Campbell. The QB was with the New Orleans Saint from 2018-19 during Campbell's tenure as the assistant head coach and tight ends coach with the Saints from 2016-2020.

The 30-year-old has played with five different NFL teams so far in his nine-year career which started with the Minnesota Vikings in 2014. After spending three years with the Vikings, Bridgewater joined the Saints in 2018 and stayed till the end of 2019 season.

His next stop was in North Carolina with the Panthers where he spent a single season before moving to Denver to be with the Broncos for 2021 season. He played with the Miami Dolphins in last season before becoming a free agent.

In his second year in the league and with the Vikings in 2015 season, Bridgewater was named to the Pro Bowl after a promising start in Minnesota in 2014. The QB played in 13 games in his rookie season, completing 259 of 402 passes for 2,919 yards along with 14 touchdowns.

In 2015, he did one better as he played in all 16 games, completing 292 passes out of 447 attempts for 3,231 yards and another 14 touchdowns. In the same year, he threw five less interceptions (9) than previous year (14). He suffered a career-threatening season-ending knee injury prior to 2016 season but returned to action the following year, although played just one game.

He was largely a backup to Saints great Drew Brees in New Orleans and played in just 14 games in two season. The next two years, with the Panthers and the Broncos, respectively saw him getting back to good form as he played a total of 29 games for them.

Bridgewater racked up 3,733 yards in 340 completed passes out 492 attempts to go with 15 touchdowns with the Panthers - his best year in the NFL. With the Broncos, he threw 3,052 yards in 285 completed passes with 18 touchdowns. The last season, however, saw him playing only five games for 683 yards and four TDs.

Overall, Bridgewater, who would be Jared Goff's backup shall he joins the Lions, has played in 78 games and has thrown 15,120 yards along with 75 touchdowns as well.

