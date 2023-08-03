NFL legend Tom Brady becomes part of Birmingham City as minority owner

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady joined the Championship side of Birmingham City as the minority owner. The NFL legend, who called it quits from the sport early this year in February, has "entered a partnership" with Blues' new owners Knighthead Capital Management LLC. He will serve as the chairman of a new advisory board at St Andrew's.

After his joining, Knighthead co-founder Tom Wagner said, "Tom Brady joining the Birmingham City team is a statement of intent. We are setting the bar at world-class. Tom is both investing [as well as] committing his time and extensive expertise. As chair of the advisory board, Tom will have a direct impact on the club. The men's, women's, and academy teams are going to benefit from [his] knowledge. The goal that Tom has committed to is to make Birmingham City a respected leader in nutrition, health, wellness, and recovery across the world of football."

Meanwhile, Brady stated on joining the English soccer club, "Birmingham City is an iconic club with so much history and passion, and to be part of the Blues is a real honour for me. BCFC is built on teamwork and determination and I'm excited to work alongside the board, management and players to make our Second City club second to none. I've been part of some amazing teams in my day, and I'm looking forward to applying my perspective to create that same success here in Birmingham."

Brady has been very busy following his retirement. The legend was unveiled as the newest celebrity team owner in the E1 World Championship, which is a new electric race boat competition. In addition, the veteran attained an ownership stake in the WNBA side Las Vegas Aces in March.

