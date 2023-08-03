Somali runner's HORRENDOUS performance at World University Games goes viral - Watch

Few days back, on Monday (July 31), a Somalian athlete made heads turn for her dismal showing during a women's 100-meter race at the World University Games in Chengdu, China. A 20-year-old Nasra Abukar Ali, from Somalia, ran the 100-meter heat and completed it in 21.81 seconds. Her overall performance and fitness level was nowhere even comparable to other competitors as the young girl finished last by a huge distance, ten seconds after the leaders. Thus, her selection led to a huge outrage.

Somali commentator Elham Garaad wrote on X, earlier known as Twitter, "The Ministry of Youth and Sports should step down. It's disheartening to witness such an incompetent government. How could they select an untrained girl to represent Somalia in running? It's truly shocking and reflects poorly on our country internationally."

The Ministry of Youth and Sports should step down. It's disheartening to witness such an incompetent government. How could they select an untrained girl to represent Somalia in running? It's truly shocking and reflects poorly on our country internationally. pic.twitter.com/vMkBUA5JSL — Elham Garaad ✍︎ (@EGaraad_) August 1, 2023 ×

NEPOTISM ALLEGATIONS

Following a huge outrage on social media platforms, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Somalia stepped up and did their own investigation regarding Ali's participation. Reportedly, Ali didn't qualify to participate in the games but showed up for the 100-meter heat because of being the niece of Khadija Aden Dahir, chairwoman of the Somali Athletics Federation. Check out the tweet -

Suspension of the Chairwoman of the Somali Athletics Federation, Ms. Khadijo Aden Dahir pic.twitter.com/UZsO0A4UiA — Ministry of Youth and Sports of Somalia (@MoysFGS) August 2, 2023 ×

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Somalia called for Dahir's suspension following "a preliminary investigation meeting with the Executive Committee of the National Olympic Committee of Somalia." The investigation ended with the conclusion that Ali "has been identified as not sports person nor a runner" and Dahir "has engaged in acts of abuse of power, nepotism, and defaming the name of the nation in the international arena."

"Furthermore, the Ministry of Youth and Sports firmly declares its intention to pursue legal action against both the Chairman of the Athletics Federation of Somalia and individuals responsible for the falsification of the Somali University Sports Association," a statement from the office of the Minister of Youth and Sports Hon. Mohamed Barre Mohamud pointed out.

Reportedly, Ali has denied all claims of her relative Dahir's involvement in her selection. As per her, she took part in the race after topping in university competitions. In addition, the youngster has vowed to bounce back strongly and improve in the upcoming races.

A big flaw of World Athletics exploited?

World Athletics stated, according to Yahoo Sports, "Countries who have no male and/or no female athletes who had achieved the entry standard or considered as having achieved the entry standard or a qualified relay team, can enter one unqualified male athlete or one unqualified female athlete in one event of the championships." Thus, it might have been exploited by Dahir, if she was actually involved in Ali's unfair selection.

The incident has raised eyebrows. Unfair or fair selection, the World University Games' credibility has certainly been questioned after what transpired in the women's 100-meter race.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE