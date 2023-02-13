NFL: Eagles, Chiefs criticize 'terrible' Super Bowl LVII surface in Arizona

Apart from Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' game-winning MVP performance against the Philadelphia Eagles, the surface of the State Farm Stadium in Arizona was also a hot topic during the Super Bowl LVII. The players from both teams termed the surface slippery and sliding. Several players went for a change of cleats as they found it hard to manage footing and slipped on many occasions. The Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was also one of the players to go for different cleats to get a better grip and traction. The Chiefs QB Mahomes, who played with a sprained ankle, also slipped while trying to make a cut but manage to scramble for a few yards.

"The field was kind of terrible," Kansas City defensive lineman Frank Clark said. "We've had this problem in Arizona before. A lot of these stadiums try to do new tactics with the grass, they try to do new things. I've been playing football since I was 7. The best grass is grass that is naturally there. "At the end of the day, it was the field that we were given."

Both the Chiefs and the Eagles managed 340 or more yards on offense, however, the total points of both teams were only 73. Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata went one up and termed the field as a water park! "The footing? It was terrible," he said. "But the Kansas City Chiefs had to play on it, too. To be fair, they kind of said it was terrible, too, during the TV timeout. So, I'm glad we were on the same page. It was just slick. You couldn't anchor. You had to get your whole foot in the ground. If you try and use just your toe, you'd slip right away. You saw the receivers -- it was like a water park out there. And we're playing on grass," added Mailata.

Earlier, the Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35 as Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes, despite a troubling ankle, took his team over the line with three touchdown passes. The Eagles, however, started the game with a frenzy and were up 24-14 by the end of the first half but the Chiefs pulled things back in the second half and eventually won the Lombardi trophy with the difference of a field goal.

