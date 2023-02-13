In pictures: Super Bowl LVII between Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday in Arizona. This is the Chiefs' second Lombardi Trophy win in four years. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was named the league MVP, before the Super Bowl, led his team from behind despite a nagging ankle. Mahomes was also named the Super Bowl MVP as he threw for 182 yards and completed 21 of 27 passes while managing three touchdowns. The Eagles, although threatened to run away with the game as their QB Jalen Hurts scored on the first drive of the game. The Eagles were up 24-14 by the end of the second quarter before singer Rihanna took over for the halftime show.
Eagles QB Hurts during Super Bowl LVII vs the Chiefs
Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts runs with the ball during Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on February 12, 2023.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts scores a TD during Super Bowl LVII
Players pile up around Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts as he scores a touchdown during Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles
Singer Rihanna during the Super Bowl LVII halftime show
Barbadian singer Rihanna performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs with the ball during Super Bowl LVII
Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs with the ball during Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles
Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker scores the winning points during Super Bowl LVII
Kansas City Chiefs' kicker Harrison Butker scores the winning points during Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds the Super Bowl LVII trophy
Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds the trophy as he celebrates his team's winning Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles