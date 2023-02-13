In pictures: Super Bowl LVII between Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs

| Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 01:43 PM IST

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday in Arizona. This is the Chiefs' second Lombardi Trophy win in four years. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was named the league MVP, before the Super Bowl, led his team from behind despite a nagging ankle. Mahomes was also named the Super Bowl MVP as he threw for 182 yards and completed 21 of 27 passes while managing three touchdowns. The Eagles, although threatened to run away with the game as their QB Jalen Hurts scored on the first drive of the game. The Eagles were up 24-14 by the end of the second quarter before singer Rihanna took over for the halftime show.