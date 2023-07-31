NFL: Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. gets injured in practice skirmish

On Sunday (July 30), Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. got injured during a skirmish that took place between the offense and defense in the team's final practice at the Greenbrier resort. While no immediate update has been provided on Wheatley Jr. from coach Kevin Stefanski, he straight away went to the locker room with the training staff.

Meanwhile, coach Stefanski wrapped up practice early and had the players run sprints post Wheatley's injury. The side's practice got heated up when defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and right tackle James Hudson exchanged blows. It all started when Okoronkwo slapped Hudson's face mask and ran away. To this, Hudson chased Okoronkwo down and punched him in the helmet, leading to a fight.

'I'm not surprised at that at all'

Stefanski said after the practice, as quoted by ESPN, "Fighting, skirmishes, jawing happens in every training camp at every level of football. They're tired, they're hot, they've been going against each other, so I'm not surprised at that at all. They talked about it. It's over. We don't throw punches, so I'll review that stuff, and there's obviously penalties."

"If you're throwing punches in games, you get thrown out of the game. So why practice something that would get you thrown out of a game? So, we will address that, obviously, but I don't think anybody's ever been around a bunch of football players in the heat that don't get a little agitated, if you will."

The seriousness of the 26-year-old Wheatley Jr's injury isn't known yet. It remains to be seen if he misses his side's next game. It is to be noted that the Browns have one practice this week, on Tuesday (August 01) in Berea, Ohio, prior to the Hall of Fame Game versus the New York Jets on Thursday.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE