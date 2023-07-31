NFL: Aaron Rodgers tears into Broncos head coach Sean Payton for comments about Jets' Nathaniel Hackett

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has teared into Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton for criticising Jets' offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett during an interview. Notably, Hackett was the offensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers from 2019-21 and Rodgers was the NFL MVP two times in those years as the Packers QB.

"It made me feel bad that someone who has accomplished a lot in the league is that insecure that they have to take another man down to set themselves up for some easy fall if it doesn't go well for that team this year," Rodgers told NFL+ in an interview. "I think it was way out of line, inappropriate, and I think he needs to keep my coaches' names out of his mouth."

Notably, Payton had told USA Today last week that Hackett's 15-game stint as the Broncos' head coach last season was 'one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of NFL.' Payton also said that there were '20 dirty hands' around Broncos QB Russell Wilson during his career-worst year of 16 touchdowns and a league-high 55 sacks. Hackett was fired after going 4-11 in his first 15 games.

Payton, however, apologized for his remarks and termed them as 'a mistake.'

Jets coach Robert Saleh also came out in defense of Hackett after Payton's comments.

"I kind of live by the saying, 'If you ain't got no haters, you ain't popping,'" Saleh said. "So hate away. Obviously, we're doing something right if you've got to talk about us when we don't play you until [Week 5]."

Speaking on his equation with Hackett, Rodgers said, "We had some great years together in Green Bay."

"[We] kept in touch. Love him and his family. He's an incredible family man and an incredible dad. And on the field, he's arguably my favorite coach I've ever had in the NFL. Just his approach to it. He makes it fun, how he cares about the guys, just how he goes about his business with respect, with leadership, with honesty, with integrity."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE