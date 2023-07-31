NBA: LeBron's son Bronny James dines out with family post discharge from hospital after cardiac arrest

Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was spotted having dinner with the family a day after being released from the hospital, reported TMZ. Bronny had suffered a cardiac arrest about a week ago during practice at University of Southern California (USC). He was discharged from hospital on Thursday, July 27.

Earlier, Bronny's father LeBron had also posted a video of his son playing the piano. It, however, could not be ascertained whether the video is after his discharge from hospital or before that. In the video, Bronny plays a tune for his family as his younger siblings look on and his father is heard saying, 'A man of many talents.' Have a look at the video here:

As for the pictures posted by TMZ, the media outlet reported the location as Santa Monica's posh Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi. The 6-foot-3 guard was seen wearing black pants and a hoodie while standing outside the restaurant.

The eldest son of the Lakers star committed to playing with USC Trojans in May after emerging as one of the top prospects in the USA' high-school basketball. The 18-year-old, whose full name is LeBron James Jr., played for Sierra Canyon School in nearby Chatsworth.

He capped a stellar senior year campaign at the exclusive Sierra Canyon school in Los Angeles with 15 points in an all-star game of top college candidates, sinking five 3-pointers.

Bronny cannot join the league until the fall of 2024 at the earliest. Thus, the 38-year-old LeBron would be entering his 22nd NBA season at that point -- which will bring him at par with Vince Carter for the longest career in league history. "My last year will be played with my son. Wherever Bronny is at, that's where I'll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year," James had stated.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE