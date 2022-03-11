Neymar reacts to reports of dressing room bust-up with PSG teammate Donnarumma after Real Madrid loss

Neymar has rubbished the reports of a dressing room bust-up with his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammate Gianluigi Donnarumma following the club's defeat against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Real Madrid defeated PSG 3-1 in the second leg of their Round of 16 clash to dump the Ligue 1 giants out of the Champions League.

After Kylian Mbappe gave PSG the lead in the 39th minute, Karin Benzema bagged a sensational hat-trick for Real Madrid to take the Spanish club into the last 8 of the Champions League. Following PSG's defeat against Real, there were reports that Neymar and Donnarumma were involved in a heated altercation in the dressing room.

Reports stated that the duo had to be pulled apart by their teammates and was almost on the verge of exchanging blows in the dressing room while blaming each other for the defeat. However, Neymar took to Instagram to rubbish the rumours and said there was no fight inside the PSG dressing room.

As per reports, Neymar had blamed the PSG goalkeeper for giving away the ball for Real Madrid's opening goal in the second leg tie between the two clubs. Donnarumma, on the other hand, blamed Neymar for losing possession which led to Real Madrid's second goal in the game. Real had lost the first leg 1-0 but managed to progress 3-2 on aggregate.

Taking to Instagram, Neymar refuted the reports of a fight with Donnarumma in his stories and called out the lies being spread. "I hate coming here and talking about news, but the previous post is a lie," Neymar said on Instagram.

"There was no fight inside the locker room. Incompetent journalists who want to promote themselves, try the next one ok?" - he added.

Neymar also shared a screenshot of his conversation with Donnarumma where he can be seen telling the goalkeeper to stay calm and move on. "Calm down, in football, it can happen. We are a team and we are with you. You're very young and you're going to win a lot of things. Get up and let's move on," Neymar had written to the Italian keeper.

Having been dumped out of the Champions League from Round of 16, PSG now have only the Ligue 1 title to fight for as they wait for a Champions League crown has been extended once again. PSG are currently the table-toppers in Ligue 1 with 62 points from 27 matches so far this season.