/‘We did it, dad’: How FIFA World Cup call-up left Neymar emotional and ecstatic – WATCH

Neymar is going to the FIFA World Cup. The Brazilian superstar, who was earlier unlikely to make it to North America for the year’s greatest spectacle due to his fitness struggles, dramatically made Brazil’s final 26-man squad. The 34-year-old will feature in his fourth football World Cup staged across the US, Canada and Mexico.

However, putting all speculations to rest, Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti kept faith in Brazil’s wonder boy and picked him in a public announcement late on Monday (May 18). Brazil's talisman broke down in tears upon getting a shock World Cup call-up.

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“He has improved his fitness,” Ancelotti said to reporters in Rio de Janeiro.



"He will be an important player in this World Cup. We chose Neymar not because we think he'll be a good substitute. We chose Neymar because we believe he can help the team, whether it's for one minute, five minutes, 90 minutes, or even taking a penalty," the head coach added.

An Emotional Reaction!

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Neymar, who now features for Santos in the Brazilian Serie A, was surrounded by his loved ones during the live squad announcement. Soon after Ancelotti announced his name as part of the final squad, he broke down into tears, with his friends and family members getting emotional and jumping into ecstasy at the same time.



Super happy, Neymar called up his father and said, ‘We did it, Dad, we did it. We made it, Dad, we made it.’ Not only that, but Neymar also video-called his Brazilian teammate and fellow winger, Raphinha, saying, ‘We are together, Rapha…we are gonna win this.’

WATCH VIDEO -

Neymar calling up Raphinha -

Meanwhile, this is the first time that Ancelotti called up Neymar to the national side since taking over the job in May 2025. Neymar has scored 79 goals for Brazil.

Here is Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 squad –

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Weverton



Defenders: Alex Sandro, Danilo, Léo Pereira, Bremer, Ibáñez, Wesley, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhães, Douglas Santos



Midfielders: Bruno Guimarães, Casemiro, Danilo, Fabinho, Lucas Paquetá

