/Last Dance: Cristiano Ronaldo leads Portugal’s World Cup 2026 squad; see full team list

World-class forward and Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo will lead his country in his sixth FIFA World Cup in North America after head coach Roberto Martinez named the 41-year-old in his final squad announced on Tuesday (May 19). The European winner with Portugal in 2016, Ronaldo, who is yet to put his hands on perhaps the most coveted sporting crown worldwide, is the all-time leading goal scorer in international football with 143 goals and counting for his country.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar could also come face-to-face with his old rival and defending world champion, Lionel Messi, during the 48-team tournament held across the US, Canada and Mexico. Meanwhile, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner avoided a three-match ban despite being sent off for elbowing during Portugal’s last qualifying match against the Republic of Ireland.

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Spanish coach Martinez selected a 27-man squad with no major surprises, including Ronaldo's Al-Nassr team-mate Joao Felix. Paris Saint-Germain stars Vitinha, Joao Neves, Nuno Mendes and Goncalo Ramos are also included, along with Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes and a contingent from Manchester City, including Bernardo Silva.



In the run-up to the tournament, Portugal will face Chile and Nigeria in friendlies before their World Cup campaign begins against DR Congo on June 17.



Portugal will also face Uzbekistan and Colombia in Group K on June 23 and 27, respectively.

Portugal 27-man FIFA World Cup squad list -

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa, Jose Sa, Rui Silva, Ricardo Velho



Defenders: Diogo Dalot, Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Nelson Semedo, Joao Cancelo, Nuno Mendes, Goncalo Inacio, Renato Veiga, Tomas Araujo



Midfielders: Ruben Neves, Samu Costa, Joao Neves, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva



Attackers: Cristiano Ronaldo, João Félix, Francisco Trincão, Francisco Conceição, Pedro Neto, Rafael Leão, Gonçalo Guedes, Gonçalo Ramos