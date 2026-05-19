/Pep Guardiola is leaving Man City after ongoing Premier League season - Report

Manchester City have two more matches left in the ongoing Premier League season and are still in hunt of the title against table toppers Arsenal, but this isn't the biggest news of all. Everything, including Man City's chances to win the Premier League seventh time in last 10 years, has been overshadowed by the news of possible departure of Pep Guardiola from the Premier League team. Man City play Bournemouth in their second last game of the season and a loss or a draw will end their hopes for a seventh title in 10 years under Guardiola. Under him, Man City won four back-to-back PL titles from 2021 to 2024 - the first and only instance it the league.

Is Guardiola really leaving Man City after ongoing Premier League season?

If the reports are to be believed, Pep Guardiola is certain to leave Man City at the end of the ongoing Premier League season. ESPN has reported citing sources that Guardiola leaving is a done deal but Man City bosses are not saying anything to avoid distractions in the last two matches. Guardiola's contract is until 2027 but a break clause allows him to leave at the end of the season.

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Guardiola's former assistant at City and ex-Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is the favorite to replace the 55-year-old at the Etihad stadium. Guardiola recently won his 20th trophy on Saturday (May 16), beating Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

How many trophies did Guardiola win with Man City?

Guardiola joined Man City in ahead of 2016-17 season and has won six Premier League trophies with the club during his stay. Under him, Man City won the Premier League consecutively in 2017/18 and 2018/19 season before winning a record four titles on the trot from 2020/21 to 2023/25 seasons.