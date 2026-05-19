/Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 in India live? Football fans in limbo amid broadcast uncertainty

FIFA World Cup 2026 is less than a month away and no broadcast deal has been struck by the world soccer body to telecast the 48-team event in India. The uncertainty has left fans in India wondering if they'll be able to watch the Football World Cup live on TV or mobile which starts June 11 in USA, Mexico, and Canada. FIFA was in talks with a couple of broadcasters, namely Reliance-Disney joint venture JioStar and Sony, but the deal could not be materialised because of money asked by FIFA.

Where can India fans watch Football World Cup live on tv?

As of now, there's no deal struck between FIFA and a broadcaster to broadcast Football World Cup 2026 matches in India. FIFA were earlier in talks with JioStar but the deal didn't go through. As per a Reuters report, JioStar offered $20 million for broadcasting rights to FIFA against the world soccer's body's demand of $100 million. FIFA had expected a minimum of $60 million for broadcasting rights in India which, JioStar did not agree to reportedly. Another broadcaster Sony also was in contention but backed out after FIFA, as per reports, rejected offer of $10 million for the broadcast rights India.

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The reason that broadcasters are not offering as much as FIFA is demanding is timing of the matches. With the World Cup being hosted in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, most of the matches will be played around mid-night or early morning India time, leaving broadcaster skeptical of the return on their investment.

What next for FIFA?