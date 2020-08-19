Neymar could miss Champions League final for breaking UEFA's COVID-19 protocol

In what could be a huge blow for Paris Saint-Germain in their pursuit of UEFA Champions League trophy, star Brazilian forward Neymar might miss the final against the winner of Olymique Lyon vs Bayern Munich after the PSG forward was seen swapping his jersey with RB Leipzig’s Marcel Halstenberg.

As per UEFA’s COVID-19 protocols, swapping of shirts isn’t allowed and a player found guilty of breaching the protocol have to undergo self-isolation for 12 days, which would see Neymar missing the summit clash in Lisbon.

Neymar has been arguably the best player for PSG in Champions League knockouts while chipping in with crucial contributions. Neymar was again at his best against RB Leipzig as the French club won the match comfortably to head to the final of UCL.

However, with Neymar swapping shirts with Halstenberg, UEFA committee may take disciplinary action against the Brazilian megastar.

PSG reached their first every UEFA Champions League final and Neymar played a massive role in their success so far. The Brazilian has been involved directly in 59 goals in 59 Champions League matches -- 35 goals and 24 assists.

Whereas for Halstenberg, Leipzig’s season is over and hence the German player can undergo self-isolation for 12 days without disrupting the season. The UEFA disciplinary committee is expected to discuss the matter and take a call soon.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich and Lyon are set to face in the second semi-final of UCL on August 19 and the winner of the match will go on to take on PSG in the final of the elite competition in Lisbon, Portugal.

