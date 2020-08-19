Di Maria 'won't sleep' after reaching Champions League final

Angel Di Maria said Tuesday he will find it difficult to sleep after scoring in Paris Saint-Germain's 3-0 victory over RB Leipzig to reach the Champions League final.

Di Maria claimed his side's second goal, which came between headed strikes from Marquinhos and Juan Bernat, in a fixture played in a near-empty Estadio da Luz in Lisbon due to the coronavirus pandemic.

PSG will face either Bayern Munich or Lyon in their first ever appearance at a Champions League final.

"It's going to be hard to sleep tonight with the final on my mind," Di Maria told broadcasters RMC Sport.

"We're very happy. The team worked well, we succeeded in taking PSG to the final. Now we're in the final which is important for us and if we continue like today then it will help us for the final," he added.

The semi-finals included two sides each from Ligue 1 and Germany's Bundesliga and Di Maria said it underlined the standard of both competitions.

"We have proven French and German leagues are high quality, same level as other leagues and we have to keep doing what we have been," he said.

Di Maria won the competition with Real Madrid in the Portuguese capital in 2014 and compared his current side with the Spanish giants.

"It was incredible. We also have a good level not just individuals but the whole squad it's not always spectacular but the squad is quality because whoever players the level never drops," he said.

"We're just one step from making history for the club, getting to a final is historic but we can go further still," he added.