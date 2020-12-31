Neymar asked to provide statement to Brazil courts over New Year party plans

Brazilian football star Neymar has been asked to appear before Rio de Janeiro state prosecutors “urgently” to provide a statement after reports emerged that the Paris Saint-Germain star is holding a five-day New Year’s party with as many as 150 guests. However, the player’s media officer has denied hosting any event in Neymar’s luxury condominium in Mangaratiba, 105 km down the coast from Rio.

Authorities stated that several complaints have been received about the event, which the Brazilian media reported was being held in Mangaratiba.

State prosecutors said that Neymar and condominium representatives had been asked to provide “details about the number of people invited, the party’s organization and the health measures adopted”.

Day Crespo, Neymar’s media officer told Reuters that the player “will not host any party this year, we are in the middle of a pandemic and he is with his friends and family”.

Crespo said that the player flew to Santa Catarina state. On Wednesday, Neymar posted a photograph on social media platform Instagram where he was tagged from Balneario Camboriu.

After the details of the event were revealed in newspapers, the agency organising the party said it would be subject to stringent health rules in a bid to halt the spread of COVID-19 virus. The event was private and all relevant permissions have been obtained, it added, without mentioning Neymar or the name of any host.

Earlier on Thursday, newspapers said that guests had arrived at the luxurious mansion where the player owns property.

Meanwhile, the dreaded coronavirus has killed more than 192,000 people in Brazil and on Wednesday, 1,194 people were reported to have died from the virus.