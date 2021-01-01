Gravitas: Neymar's new year bash sparks outrage

Jan 01, 2021, 12.55 AM(IST) WION Video Team
2020 has perhaps been one of Neymar best years, which is why he is throwing a grand party as it comes to an end. A-list models and celebrities are flying to Rio. But Brazilians are furious. Palki Sharma tells you why.
