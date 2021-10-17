Newcastle vs Tottenham clash halted after fan collapses, Spurs stars hailed for alerting referee quickly

The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St James' Park on Sunday (October 17) was suspended after a fan collapsed in the crowd as shocking photos and videos of the incident were circulated on social media forums.

After the incident, the players were taken off the playing area. The match was, however, restated later as seven minutes of additional time were added. Also, players from both sides were three minutes to warm up before completing the seven minutes of additional time.

IN PICS | How much Cristiano Ronaldo earns per week? Mind-boggling salary of Manchester United star and his net worth

In the 40th minute, the match was stopped when players called for the medics to assist a supporter in the crowd. Tottenham players, especially Sergio Reguilon and Eric Dier, made the match officials aware. Defender Reguilon urged referee Andre Marriner to halt play, his teammate Dier immediately ran to the Newcastle dug-out calling and gesturing for a defibrillator.

ALSO READ | Bundesliga: Bayern Munich smash five past Leverkusen to reclaim top spot

The supporter who was in need of urgent medical assistance has been stabilised and is on their way to hospital.



Our thoughts are with them. 🖤🤍 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 17, 2021 ×

Newcastle's official Twitter handle informed that the fan has been stabilised and is on its way to the hospital.

Spurs were leading 2-1 in the 41st minute when referee Andre Marriner halted the match after players brought the medical emergency in the crowd to his attention.

Eric Dier just sprinted to the Newcastle dug-out calling and gesturing for a defibrillator. Incident in the crowd on the far side in the stand. Newcastle medic rushed across to help the fan. Game stopped. #NEWTOT — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) October 17, 2021 ×

Huge respect for Sergio Reguilon and Eric Dier. 👏🏻🙏🏻 — Salim Lembariti (@SalimLembariti) October 17, 2021 ×

West Ham fan here but huge respect to Sergio Reguilon telling the ref about the situation and Eric Dier running to the dugout to tell the medical team to get the defibrillator. Both acted very quick to try save someone’s life. Hope he makes a quick recovery. — RTFCKitman94 (@Boy94Tommy) October 17, 2021 ×