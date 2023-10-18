Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali could face a lengthy ban from football after admitting to betting-related offenses on Wednesday (Oct 18). The case comes from his time with AC Milan where admitted to multiple betting breaches while playing for the club. The Newcastle star was interrogated by the Turin prosecutor's office for almost three hours on Wednesday while he admitted to the offenses. He along with fellow Premier League star Nicolò Zaniolo were dropped from the recent Italian squad after being on the radars of the authorities.

Tonali admits of offences

According to the Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport, Tonali admitted to the offence will also placing bets on his own team. This has complicated matters for the Newcastle player who was the club’s record acquisition in the summer. Italian betting rules are strict in case a player is found guilty of placing such deals on his own team. This could result in Tonali facing a longer ban than three years while the club could be on the receiving end of things.

In case Tonali is found guilty of betting on matches in which he has participated, he could be sanctioned under the match-fixing rules. However, the 23-year-old has claimed he did not place bets on Milan matches where he was playing. The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) is deeply looking into the matter as the star player faces an uncertain future.

On the player side, his agent has claimed that he suffers from a gambling addiction that could result in mandatory therapy sessions instead of a ban. Currently, Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli has been sanctioned for similar offenses having been found guilty. Fagioli was sentenced to a seven-month ban plus a fine and therapy on Tuesday.

The FIGC is also looking into matters surrounding the illegal betting platforms which could result in Tonali facing more sanctions. As things stand, he will be available for this week’s Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace for Newcastle. However, if the investigation moves at a rapid pace, he could be sanctioned sooner rather than later.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE