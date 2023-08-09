New Zealand recall veteran pacer Trent Boult for England tour ahead of ICC ODI World Cup

New Zealand has recalled veteran left-arm fast bowler Trent Boult for the upcoming ODI series against England. This is a strong indication that Kiwis are willing to play Boult in the upcoming ODI World Cup in India. The marquee quadrennial event is scheduled to played from October 5 to November 19.

Apart from Boult, Kyle Jamieson has also made a comeback to the side. Both the players had played last played in 50-over games in September and April 2022, respectively. Jamieson last played for New Zealand in February this year and will return in action during the upcoming T20Is against UAE next week.

As for Boult, the seasoned cricketer has been in limelight for various franchise-based T20 leagues around the world. He took 13 wickets in 10 games for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Boult became best known for taking wickets in the first over itself during the cash-rich league's last edition.

After IPL, the left-armer headed for the inaugural edition of the Major League Cricket (MLC) in the USA. Boult played for MI New York, a franchise owned by IPL's Mumbai Indians. Boult was the leading wicket-taker in the series and helped MI NY win the whole thing.

"We're delighted to include Kyle in this squad alongside his earlier selection for the T20 squads to play the UAE and England," coach Gary Stead said. "He's been working extremely hard on his rehabilitation following back surgery, and we're looking forward to seeing him back playing on the international stage.

"It's also great to welcome Trent back into our ODI unit as he begins his preparation towards the World Cup in India."

Tom Latham will lead the Kiwis in England as regular skipper Kane Williamson continues his rehabilitation after his surgery. The Silver Ferns will play three T20Is and three ODIs on England tour, starting with T20Is from August 30.

New Zealand squad for England ODIs: Tom Latham (capt), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Will Young

