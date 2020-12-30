New Zealand pip India for second spot in ICC World Test Championship points table

New Zealand on Wednesday pipped India for second spot in the ICC World Test Championship after the Kiwis defeated Pakistan by 101 runs in the Boxing Day Test on Wednesday. While Australia continue to lead the WTC points table, New Zealand now hold the second position with India slipping down to the third spot in the standings.

The rules of ICC World Test Championship were revised after it was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the new structure, the ICC WTC standings are now determined using percentage of points garnered by the teams. Hence, India, despite having more points than Australia and New Zealand are sitting below the two sides in the ICC World Test Championship points table.

According to the latest ICC World Test Championship points table, Australia have the best points percentage with 0.77 and New Zealand have 0.75 to their name. Whereas India have a points percentage of 0.72 followed by England at 0.61.

The latest structure was adopted after many bilateral series, under the ICC World Test Championship, were postponed or cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the format of ICC WTC, a total of 120 points are up for grabs in a particular series. The points of the match are calculated on the basis of a number of matches in a series.

With the final of ICC World Test Championship is scheduled to take place in July 2021 at the iconic Lord’s in England. However, there are still a few series to be played before the final as the participating teams gear up for a final push to play in the summit clash.