David Warner, Will Pucovski return to Australian squad vs India; Joe Burns dropped

Australia on Wednesday announced a strong 18-member squad for the third and fourth Tests against India as David Warner returned in the team for the hosts. The four-match Test series is firmly locked at 1-1 after India made a resounding comeback in the Boxing Day Test to equalise the series.

Warner and Will Pucovsi have been added in Australia’s Test squad with out-of-form opener Joe Burns dropped from the squad. Pacer Sean Abbott has also been declared fit for the remainder of the series and is one of the names in the 18-member squad.

Warner continues to recover from the groin injury and will replace Burns in the playing XI. Whereas Pucovski is in line to make his Test debut after suffering concussion while playing for Australia A against India earlier this month.

The 22-year-old will still be required to pass further tests before he is cleared to make a possible debut in Sydney.

Should Pucovski make his Test debut in Sydney, Matthew Wade could be shifted to the middle order to replace out-of-form Travis Head in the playing XI.

"Will is in the final stages of the graduated return to play protocols and has been symptom-free for some time," Australia’s selector Trevor Hohns said in a statement

"He will be fit to play in Sydney subject to completing the return to play protocols and an independent assessment.

"Joe Burns has been released from the squad and will return to the Brisbane Heat.

"Unfortunately, Joe's returns haven't been what he or the selectors would like or what we consider he is capable of.

"David has made strong progress in his recovery from injury and will be given every chance to play in Sydney with another seven days until the match.

"Sean has fully recovered from a calf strain and is also available for selection."

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (c) (first Test only), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

