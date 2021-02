New Zealand first team to qualify for ICC World Test Championship final

The postponement of the Test series between South Africa and Australia means New Zealand have become the first team to qualify for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final to be held in England from June 18 to 22, with June 23 booked as the reserve day.

New Zealand are currently ranked second on the ICC WTC table with a points percentage of 70 per cent, which has secured them a place in the final. They will be joined by either India, England, or Australia with the second spot being determined by the outcome of the India v England four-match Test series due to start on Friday.

To book their place, India will have to win the series against England by 2-1, 2-0, 3-1, 3-0 or 4-0, margin. For England to qualify and join New Zealand, they will have to win the series against India by 3-1, 3-0 or 4-0 margin. Australia can still qualify for the much-anticipated ICC WTC final if the series between India and England ends up as a drawn series, or if India win the series 1-0 or England win it by 1-0, 2-1 or a 2-1 margin.

On Tuesday, Cricket Australia announced that their tour of South Africa has been postponed amid fears of COVID-19. The postponement also cuts down chances of Australia qualifying to the final of ICC World Test Championship.

The likes of Pakistan, South Africa among other Test playing nations barring India, England and Australia are also mathematically out of contention of the ICC WTC final.