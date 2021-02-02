ICC World Test Championship final: Qualification scenario for each team

The latest postponement of the Test series between Australia and South Africa have shaken up the ICC World Test Championship scenario. While India and New Zealand are the first and second teams in the ICC WTC standings, Australia had a chance to qualify for the summit clash had their tour of South Africa gone ahead. However, now Australia's chances stand slim given India's impeccable record at home, where they will host England for a four-Test series starting from February 5.

While England can still qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final, New Zealand are all set to feature in the grand finale of the inaugural edition of the competition, reported to be played at the Lord's from June 18-22.

Pakistan and South Africa are already out of the ICC WTC final race.

Australia can still qualify for ICC World Test Championship final

Australia can also qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final if the series between India and England ends up as a draw, India win the series 1-0 or England win it by 2-0, 2-1 margin.

What England need to do in order to qualify for ICC WTC?

For England to qualify, they have to win the series against India by 3-0, 3-1 or 4-0. But given India's great record at home, the odds are firmly stacked against the Joe Root-led outfit.

India hot favourites to qualify

India, now favourites to qualify to the ICC WTC final, will have to win by at least 2-1 in a bid to feature in the summit clash.

New Zealand - first team to qualify for ICC WTC final

However, with New Zealand's ICC WTC cycle over, the Kiwis are going to the Lord's to play the final of ICC World Test Championship as they become the first team to qualify for the final of the showpiece event.

The final of ICC World Test Championship was originally scheduled to be played at the Lord's from June 10 but according to reports, it will now be played between June 18-22 at the same venue with a reserve day booked as well.