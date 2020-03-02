New Zealand beat India by 7 wickets, tour ends with consecutive whitewash

New Zealand whitewash India yet again but this time in the two-match Test series. Kiwi seal 7 wickets win over India on the third day of the five-day Test match at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

Also read: New Zealand hand 10-wickets defeat to India, registers 100th Test victory

New Zealand's were consistent with their bat and bowl. India was bowled out on 242 runs in the first innings after half-centuries by Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari. New Zealand's new pacer spearhead Kyle Jamieson took his first 5-wicket haul in his Test career for the Blackcaps (5/45).

Also read: ICC Test rankings: Virat Kohli loses number one rank after poor form

In reply, New Zealand was bowled out on 235 runs handing 7 runs lead to India. Tom Latham scored 52 runs for the Kiwis and Kyle Jamieson shined with the bat too, after scoring 49 runs.

India failed to capitalise on the lead in the second innings and lost wickets in quick succession. They were bowled out on 124 runs. Pacer duo Boult and Southee scalped 7 wickets to shatter Indian hopes of a series equaliser setting the target of 132 runs.

Kiwi opener Tom Latham and Tom Blundell set 103-runs stand, almost winning the game for New Zealand. Latham scored 52 runs whereas Blundell scored 55 runs. Henry Nicholls hit the winning runs in the second session of the fourth day. New Zealand scored 132/3 in 36 overs.

Captains winning most Tests after opting to field:

13 G Smith (19 Tests)

11 S Waugh (11)

10 C Lloyd (17)

09 K Williamson (13)*

Virat Kohli poor run continues as the Indian skipper scored just 17 runs in two innings.

The tour has been more of an eye-opener for the Indian side, they began the visit with a 5-0 win over Kiwis in T20 series. But they were on the back foot after a 3-0 loss to Black Caps in the ODI series and now a 2-0 loss in the Test series.

Kyle Jamieson was adjudged as the Player of the Match after his prolific performance both with the bat and bowl, whereas, Tim Southee was declared the Player of the Series after taking 14 wickets.