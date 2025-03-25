New York Knicks vs Dallas Mavericks NBA Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: The New York Knicks will face off against the Dallas Mavericks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday (Mar 25), with both teams dealing with key injuries. The Knicks will be without Jalen Brunson (ankle sprain) and Miles McBride (groin contusion), creating expanded roles for Cam Payne and rookie Tyler Kolek. Kolek recently stood out with eight assists and three steals in 18 minutes against the Wizards.

Advertisment

How to Watch New York Knicks vs Dallas Mavericks Live Broadcast TV Channel in India?

The New York Knicks vs Dallas Mavericks NBA contest will not be telecast on TV.

How to Watch New York Knicks vs Dallas Mavericks Live on App in India?

Advertisment

The New York Knicks vs Dallas Mavericks NBA contest will be live-streamed on the NBA App and website on paid subscription in India.

How to Watch New York Knicks vs Dallas Mavericks Live Broadcast TV Channel in USA?

The New York Knicks vs Dallas Mavericks NBA contest will be telecasted on NBC Sports Network in USA.

Advertisment

How to Watch New York Knicks vs Dallas Mavericks Live on App in USA?

The New York Knicks vs Dallas Mavericks NBA contest will be live-streamed on the NBC Sports app and website in USA.

New York Knicks vs Dallas Mavericks Live Streaming Platform Onlinein India?

The New York Knicks vs Dallas Mavericks NBA contest will be live-streamed on the NBA's official app and website in India.

New York Knicks vs Dallas Mavericks Free LIVE Streaming Options:

Currently no free live streaming is available for New York Knicks vs Dallas Mavericks NBA match in India.

ALSO READ | IPL 2025: LSG assistant coach reveals reasons on where his team lost against Delhi Capitals

New York Knicks vs Dallas Mavericks NBA Game Today Date and Time:

Game Details

Date : Tuesday, March 25

: Tuesday, March 25 Time : 6:30 PM local time (5:00 AM IST)

: 6:30 PM local time (5:00 AM IST) Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York

New York Knicks vs Dallas Mavericks Team Insights:

The Mavericks are struggling without Kyrie Irving (ACL surgery) and Anthony Davis, which has contributed to the record and put their playoff hopes in jeopardy. This matchup presents a crucial opportunity for both teams to overcome adversity and strengthen their postseason standing.

Conclusion:

We expect a tight contest on Tuesday (Mar 25) but give edge to the Mavericks to come out on top despite injuries.