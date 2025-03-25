Following Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) defeat to Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ongoing Indian Premier League, assistant coach and former South African cricketer Lance Klusener acknowledged that his team fell short of runs and lacked bowling depth. Despite some strong individual performances, LSG struggled to defend their total in a high-scoring encounter at Vizag, where DC successfully chased 210 runs.

Advertisment

Reflecting on the match in the post-game press conference, Klusener emphasised the need for bigger batting partnerships. "We left some runs out there tonight. That is our biggest lesson. It was great to see young players stepping up in high-pressure games, but we need to build better partnerships," Klusner said.

Also Read: HIGHLIGHTS | Delhi Capitals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 1 wicket

His analysis holds weight, as LSG, once comfortably placed at 161/3 in 13.4 overs, suffered a batting collapse against the spin of Kuldeep Yadav and the pace of Mitchell Starc. The team plummeted to 194/8, with key batters Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni, Shardul Thakur, and Shahbaz Ahmed falling cheaply. Barring Nicholas Pooran, who scored a half-century, the middle and lower order failed to make an impact, with Pant and Thakur dismissed for ducks.

Advertisment

'We don't have reserves in bowling department'

Klusener also highlighted the team’s depleted bowling resources due to injuries sidelining key pacers Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav, and Akash Deep. LSG fielded only two frontline quicks, Shardul Thakur (Mohsin's replacement) and youngster Prince Yadav, alongside four spinners—Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, and Shahbaz Ahmed.

"At the moment, we do not have a lot of reserves in the bowling department, so we have to mix and match until our key players return. We bowled well in patches but need more consistency. It’s an opportunity for young players to prove themselves," he added.

Advertisment

Klusner lauded Shardul Thakur for his impactful first over, where he picked up two wickets, and praised the match-winning partnership between Ashutosh and Vipraj Nigam that turned the game in DC's favor.

"That partnership was outstanding, and their finishing put us under pressure. When you bat second, the conditions can work in your favour, and they capitalised on that," he signed off.

LSG will now look to regroup and find solutions to their challenges as they await the return of their key players.

(With inputs from agencies)