Delhi Capitals pulled the rabbit out of the hat, winning from a nowhere position. Against Lucknow Super Giants in their tournament opener in Vizag, Delhi had lost five wickets inside the first ten overs, but even that failed to ground them at their second home venue this season. DC’s Impact Sub, Ashutosh Sharma, was the star, who hit an unbeaten 66 off 31 balls, including five sixes and as many fours, sealing an improbable-looking win for Delhi.
Delhi Capitals won the toss and sent LSG into bat first, with returning Mitchell Marsh wreaking havoc up front. The all-rounder hammered his Australia teammate Starc to two massive sixes before shifting attention to others. Although his partner, Aiden Markram, departed inside the Powerplay, with Nicholas Pooran joining him, there was no stopping this pair.
Both went berserk, taking down the Delhi bowlers to all parts of the ground. Marsh maintained his whacking spree, hitting a brilliant 72 off 36 balls, including six sixes and as many fours, and Pooran put on the fifth gear the moment he came to the crease.
Continuing his purple patch in his favourite format, Pooran smashed four sixes in a single over to Tristan Stubbs before Starc returned to break his middle and off stumps into half.
Also read | IPL 2025 - Starc breaks timber like no one; WATCH his double strike against LSG
Despite a brilliant comeback from DC bowlers, LSG posted a fighting 209/8 in 20 overs.
DC steals thunder in Vizag
LSG was all over DC inside the first six overs, removing their top five batters and forcing Delhi to use their Impact Sub Ashutosh Sharma so early on. With Sharma and Tristan Stubbs at the crease, DC had little hope.
Stubbs smashed a few sixes before falling to Shahbaz Nadeem, bringing debutant Vipraj Nigam to the crease. His partnership with Ashutosh changed the game’s dynamics.
The pair added 55 runs in less than four overs, pulling the game back in DC’s favour.
However, a couple of wickets fell during the end, but Ashutosh kept his cool and hit a six to seal a brilliant win for Delhi.
-
Mar 24, 2025 23:19 IST
DC vs LSG Live Score Updates: Delhi beat Lucknow in last-over thriller
Delhi Capitals have pulled the rabbit out of the hat, chasing 210 despite losing five wickets inside the first ten overs. Their Impact-Sub Ashutosh Sharma was the star of the night, hitting an unbeaten 66 off 31 balls, helping DC beat LSG by one wicket on Monday.
-
Mar 24, 2025 22:50 IST
DC vs LSG Live Score Updates: It's not all over for Delhi
Despite losing wickets upfront, Delhi Capitals have managed to hang around in the run chase against LSG, needing 62 from 30 balls with four wickets remaining.
DC: 158/6 in 15.2 overs (vs LSG)
-
Mar 24, 2025 22:21 IST
DC vs LSG Live Score Updates: Stubbs, Ashutosh save DC's ship
Delhi got off to a worst possible start, losing five wickets inside the first ten overs. Tristan Stubbs and DC's Impact Sub Ashutosh Sharma saved DC's sinking ship with a little stand for the sixth wicket.
DC: 88/5 in 10 overs against LSG
-
Mar 24, 2025 22:05 IST
DC vs LSG Live Score Updates: Delhi lose four wickets in Powerplay
LSG seamer Shardul Thakur led from the front, picking two Delhi wickets inside the first six overs, as Lucknow removed four batters, putting DC on the backfoot.
DC: 58/4 in 6 overs vs LSG.
Welcome back, LORD SHARDUL! 💪— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 24, 2025
Top start for #LSG as #ShardulThakur picks up back-to-back wickets in the first over! 🔥
Watch LIVE action: https://t.co/mQP5SyTHlW#IPLonJioStar 👉 #DCvLSG | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/2u73nvJAYN
-
Mar 24, 2025 21:23 IST
DC vs LSG Live Score Updates: Delhi bowlers stage sensational comeback as LSG post 209/8
A sensational comeback by Delhi bowlers as they stop LSG at 209/8 which at point could be pas 240 when Pooran and Marsh were batting. The lower order didn't bat well and failed to take advantage of the platform set by top four.
Still, Delhi would need to chase it down ad 200+ is never easy. Stay tuned as we'll be back in 20 for the chase.
LSG: 209/8 (Pooran 75, Starc 3/42)
-
Mar 24, 2025 20:54 IST
DC vs LSG Live Score Updates: Starc gets Pooran but LSG way ahead
Pooran was taking the game away at fast pace before Starc cleaned him up. Before that, Pooran had lanuched Tristian Stubbs for four sixes and a four. With last five overs to go, 200 is sure but how many above is the question
LSG: 170/4 in 15 overs
-
Mar 24, 2025 20:22 IST
DC vs LSG Live Score Updates: Marsh keep Lucknow going
Mitchell Marsh seems unstoppable at the moment as he peppers his old side with a flurry of boundaries. The Aussie is already in his 60s in less than 35 balls! Poorna, on the other end, is playing his role beautifully but at equaly high strike rate.
LSG: 117/1 in 10 overs
-
Mar 24, 2025 19:58 IST
DC vs LSG Live Score Updates: Lucknow past 50 in powerplay
LSG have lost Aiden Markram but managed to keep the scoring run rate a healthy 10 with Mitchell Marsh doing bulk of the work. The Bull has scored 43 already off 19 balls.
LSG: 64/1 in 6 overs
-
Mar 24, 2025 19:38 IST
DC vs LSG Live Score Updates: LSG cautious in start
LSG's new pair of Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram have been cautious so far in the first two overs plus ome good bowling too by DC bowlers have ensured no big scoring opporutnities.
LSG: 12/0 in 2 overs
-
Mar 24, 2025 19:07 IST
DC vs LSG Live Score Updates: Axar wins toss for DC
🚨 Toss 🚨@DelhiCapitals won the toss and elected to field against @LucknowIPL— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 24, 2025
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/aHUCFODDQL#TATAIPL | #DCvLSG pic.twitter.com/FKwFBfGGt8
-
Mar 24, 2025 18:39 IST
DC vs LSG Live Score Updates: Former teammates Axar and Pant face off
Fresh beginnings at the helm 🤩@DelhiCapitals 🆚 @LucknowIPL— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 24, 2025
⏰ 7:30 PM IST
💻 https://t.co/4n69KTTxCB
📱 Official IPL App #TATAIPL | #DCvLSG pic.twitter.com/M5NOcSp6H1