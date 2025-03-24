Delhi Capitals pulled the rabbit out of the hat, winning from a nowhere position. Against Lucknow Super Giants in their tournament opener in Vizag, Delhi had lost five wickets inside the first ten overs, but even that failed to ground them at their second home venue this season. DC’s Impact Sub, Ashutosh Sharma, was the star, who hit an unbeaten 66 off 31 balls, including five sixes and as many fours, sealing an improbable-looking win for Delhi.

Advertisment

Delhi Capitals won the toss and sent LSG into bat first, with returning Mitchell Marsh wreaking havoc up front. The all-rounder hammered his Australia teammate Starc to two massive sixes before shifting attention to others. Although his partner, Aiden Markram, departed inside the Powerplay, with Nicholas Pooran joining him, there was no stopping this pair.

Both went berserk, taking down the Delhi bowlers to all parts of the ground. Marsh maintained his whacking spree, hitting a brilliant 72 off 36 balls, including six sixes and as many fours, and Pooran put on the fifth gear the moment he came to the crease.

Continuing his purple patch in his favourite format, Pooran smashed four sixes in a single over to Tristan Stubbs before Starc returned to break his middle and off stumps into half.

Advertisment

Also read | IPL 2025 - Starc breaks timber like no one; WATCH his double strike against LSG

Despite a brilliant comeback from DC bowlers, LSG posted a fighting 209/8 in 20 overs.

DC steals thunder in Vizag

Advertisment

LSG was all over DC inside the first six overs, removing their top five batters and forcing Delhi to use their Impact Sub Ashutosh Sharma so early on. With Sharma and Tristan Stubbs at the crease, DC had little hope.

Stubbs smashed a few sixes before falling to Shahbaz Nadeem, bringing debutant Vipraj Nigam to the crease. His partnership with Ashutosh changed the game’s dynamics.

The pair added 55 runs in less than four overs, pulling the game back in DC’s favour.

However, a couple of wickets fell during the end, but Ashutosh kept his cool and hit a six to seal a brilliant win for Delhi.