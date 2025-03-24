Mitchell Starc is perhaps the most feared bowler of the past decade. He’s lethal with both new and the old ball across formats, and even with age catching up, he didn’t slow down. The left-arm quick was back in action in IPL 2025, playing for his new franchise, Delhi Capitals (against Lucknow Super Giants), and left a mark straightaway. He breaks timber like no one else, and on Monday in Vizag, he did that twice.

Delhi won the toss and sent LSG into bat first, with returning Mitchell Marsh wreaking havoc up front. The all-rounder hammered his Australia teammate Starc to two massive sixes before shifting attention to others.

Exhibition of pure belligerence. — Roomi (@___Roomi) March 24, 2025

Although his partner, Aiden Markram, departed inside the Powerplay, with Nicholas Pooran joining him, there was no stopping this pair.

Both went berserk, taking down the Delhi bowlers to all parts of the ground. While Marsh maintained his whacking spree, hitting a brilliant 72 off 36 balls, including six sixes and as many fours, Pooran put on the fifth gear the moment he came to the crease. Continuing his purple patch in his favourite format, Pooran smashed four sixes in a single over to Tristan Stubbs before Starc returned to break his middle and off stumps into half.

Watch –

The art 🎨

The artist 😎



Mitchell Starc gets one on target ⚡️



Nicholas Pooran goes back after a breathtaking 75(30) 🔥



Updates ▶ https://t.co/aHUCFODDQL#TATAIPL | #DCvLSG pic.twitter.com/SQcmxUD8La — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 24, 2025

Starc’s golden stroke broke LSG’s momentum, as they failed to make merry of their start, losing wickets in clusters during the fag end of the innings.

However, during the end, Starc picked two wickets in his final over, removing the two spinners in three balls to pull DC back into the game. Though his steamy bouncer to Shahbaz Ahmed got the better of the batter, his Yorker to dismiss Ravi Bishnoi, breaking his stumps, made headlines.

Watch –

YORKED 🎯#MitchellStarc at his best as #DC pulled things back in the second half of the innings! 🔥



Watch LIVE action: https://t.co/mQP5SyTHlW#IPLonJioStar 👉 #DCvLSG | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/uODhho7m8i — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 24, 2025

Meanwhile, LSG scored 209 for eight in 20 overs, with Pooran and Marsh returning with the most runs.