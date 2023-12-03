Dallas Mavericks created NBA history on Saturday (Dec. 2) in the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with their 30-0 run in the fourth quarter. The previous best run for an NBA team without allowing a point was 29-0, made by the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Milwaukee Bucks on December 6, 2009.

The other best runs by an NBA team are: 28-0 by the Mavericks against the Golden State Warriors in 2021 and 28-0 by the New York Knicks against the Toronto Raptors in 2017. The Saturday run by the Mavs, however, is the only one among top four to end up on the losing side.

The run started in the fourth quarter with 11:09 left on the clock and went until the clock displayed 4:18. During the play, Dallas not only erased their 24-point deficit but took a six-point lead as well. The Mavericks went from 111-87 to 117-111 as the Thunder stared at a loss. The Mavs just went on a 30-0 run to take the lead in Dallas 😱



Thunder-Mavericks | Live on the NBA App

📲: https://t.co/yLKLHQXVnp pic.twitter.com/WgcAKmEaW9 — NBA (@NBA) December 3, 2023 × Also Watch: LeBron 360 layup in Lakers vs Rockets sends internet in frenzy

Oklahoma, however, decided not to let the Mavs run riot and bounced back emphatically. Dallas were leading 120-118 before the Thunder scored final eight points of the game to snatch a 126-120 win.

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd was still full of praise for his team and said: "Yeah, I think when you look at the character of team, [it] was on display there. For the whole game, just understanding with Luka [Doncic], they're going to take the ball out of his hands, I thought the guys did a great job there at the end of the third and the fourth to take rhythm shots."