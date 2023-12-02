WATCH | Celtics forward Jayson Tatum ejected during game vs 76ers for showdown with officials
The Celtics, nonetheless, went on to win the game 125-119, in what was a possible preview for the Eastern Conference Championship. The Sixers were without their ace player Joel Embiid as well as Tyrese Maxey but they still managed to give a good fight at the TD Garden in Boston.
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum was ejected vs the Philadelphia Eagles on December 1 for staring down the officials. The incident happened in the the third quarter with just about 10 seconds left on the clock when Tatum argued and gave looks to officials during a foul review against him.
Boston were leading the game 95-94 when Tatum brought the ball up in the halfcourt but was quickly surrounded by Sixers' De’Anthony Melton and Robert Covington. Tatum, trying to take a shot, inadvertently hit Covington in the face and the officials called for an offensive foul. Tatum was ejected for having a showdown with the officials while the foul was being reviewed. Have a look at the video below:
Jayson Tatum ejected vs. Sixers pic.twitter.com/1XdMBmJ8uA— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 2, 2023
Talking about the game, Boston had a monstrous first quarter, scoring 44 points and taking an eight-point lead over the Sixers. Philadelphia bounced back in the second quarter with another 36 points while Boston managed just 25. At the halftime, the Sixers were in lead by three points.
Come third quarter, the game went neck-to-neck with the Celtics scoring 26 while the Sixers managed 25 and led the game by two points. In the final quarter though, Boston rallied to score 30 points and stopped the 76ers at 22 to not only erase the two-point deficit but gain six-point game-winning advantage as well.
In individual performances, Tatum topped for the Celtics with 21 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists. Derrick White too scored 21 points for Boston along with 6 rebounds and 5 assists. For the Sixers, Patrick Beverley scored 26 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists.