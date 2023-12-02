WATCH | Celtics forward Jayson Tatum ejected during game vs 76ers for showdown with officials

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum was ejected vs the Philadelphia Eagles on December 1 for staring down the officials. The incident happened in the the third quarter with just about 10 seconds left on the clock when Tatum argued and gave looks to officials during a foul review against him.

Boston were leading the game 95-94 when Tatum brought the ball up in the halfcourt but was quickly surrounded by Sixers' De’Anthony Melton and Robert Covington. Tatum, trying to take a shot, inadvertently hit Covington in the face and the officials called for an offensive foul. Tatum was ejected for having a showdown with the officials while the foul was being reviewed. Have a look at the video below:

Jayson Tatum ejected vs. Sixers pic.twitter.com/1XdMBmJ8uA — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 2, 2023 ×

The Celtics, nonetheless, went on to win the game 125-119, in what was a possible preview for the Eastern Conference Championship. The Sixers were without their ace player Joel Embiid as well as Tyrese Maxey but they still managed to give a good fight at the TD Garden in Boston.