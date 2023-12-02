WATCH | Fans taunt Ronaldo with Messi chants after Al Nassr's loss vs Al Hilal in Riyadh derby

Saudi football club Al Nassr's Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was subjected to chants of Argentina superstar Lionel Messi after losing in Riyadh derby on December 1. Ronaldo did everything including a goal that was rejected due to off side but couldn't prevent 0-3 loss against Al Hilal.

The fans at King Fahd International Stadium tried getting an aggressive response from Ronaldo by chanting Messi's name but the Portugal footballer smiled and waved as he walked back. Have a look at the video below: Cristiano Ronaldo blowing kisses to Al-Hilal fans chanting ‘Messi’ at half-time 😘



(via @SPL_EN) pic.twitter.com/cSDGsoKxF1 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 1, 2023 × Al Hilal moved to 1-0 after Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's goal in 64th minute before Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice in injury time to take the team goal tally to three. With the loss, the gap between table-toppers Al Hilal and second-placed Al Nassr has stretched to seven points after 15 games each.

Al Nassr coach Luis Castro, however, showered praises on his best player despite the loss and said that club is lucky to have Ronaldo.

"Cristiano is an example for everyone, an example that Al Nassr are lucky to have," Castro said. "He is an example of rigor, ambition and discipline.

"Lots of people want to be like Cristiano Ronaldo but few want to work like Cristiano Ronaldo. If you want something you have to give everything to get it," he added.

This was Al Nassr's third loss in 15 games and they have 34 points currently with 11 wins and one draw. Al Hilal, on the other hand, recorded their 13th win of the season and have 41 points in total including from two drawn games.