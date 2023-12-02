Lionel Messi leaves door open for 2026 FIFA World Cup; intends to defend Copa America title in 2024

12 months on from the historic FIFA World Cup achievement, Argentina skipper Lionel Messi has opened up on the challenge of playing in the 2026 showpiece. Messi, who led Argentina to their third FIFA World Cup in 2022 with a dramatic win against then-defending champions France in the final, now intends to keep going until the 2026 tournament. However, his main focus will be to first defend the Copa America title in the USA which Argentina won in 2021 under Messi’s captaincy.

Messi leaves door open for 2026 World Cup

"I'm not thinking about the World Cup and I'm not saying 100 percent that I won't be there because anything can happen. Because of my age, the most normal thing is that I won't be there. Then we'll see," said Messi in an interview with Argentina's Star+.

"Maybe we'll do well at the Copa America and everything will work out for us to continue. Maybe not. Realistically it's difficult," he said of the chance of a sixth consecutive appearance in the World Cup.

"The first to know when I can be there and when I can't. I'm also aware that I've gone to a lesser league. But it's all about the personal side of things and the way you deal with it and how you compete,” the eight-time Ballon d’Or added.

Messi’s remarkable year

Messi has had a remarkable last three years despite being off colours at the club level with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. The legendary player secured Argentina’s first Copa America title in 28 years when he led his side to win in 2021, he would then help his side end a drought of 36 years without a World Cup with a win over France in the final in Qatar.