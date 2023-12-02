Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant goes past Moses Malone to become 10th all-time point scorer, LeBron James reacts

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant is now 10th on the list of most points scored in NBA history, going past Moses Malone for the same. Durant now has 27,423 points in 17 NBA seasons while Malone had 27,409 after playing first two years for ABA. Durant needed 17 points to go past Malone and scored 30 points but the efforts wasn't enough for his team to beat Denver Nuggets which went on to win the game 119-111 on December 1.

Talking about the achievement, Durant said: "It's a long journey to be up there, mentioned with the greats. It takes a lot of work, a lot of preparation, a lot of people helping me get to this point."

Also Watch: Celtics forward Jayson Tatum ejected during game vs 76ers for showdown with officials

He also praised Malone for his contribution to the game and added: "As a basketball player, I think it's our job to go back and know the history of the game and who paved the way for us."

Durant is the only active player among top 25 players on the most points scored list with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James being the other one. LeBron leads the list with 39,124 points. The LA Lakers star also congratulated Durant with a post on his official X handle. Look at the post below: TOP 10!!!!! @KDTrey5 CONGRATS 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 2, 2023 × Other players among the top 10 are: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,397), Karl Malone (36,928), Kobe Bryant (33,643), Michael Jordan (32,292), Dirk Nowitzki (31,560), Wilt Chamberlain (31,419), Shaquille O'Neal (28,596) and Carmelo Anthony (28,289).

Durant has played for five different NBA teams including now-defunct Seattle SuperSonics which picked him as no. 2 overall in 2007 NBA draft. He then went on to play for the Oklahoma City Thunder from 2008 to 2015 before joining the Golden State Warriors for four years from 2016-19.