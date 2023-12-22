LeBron James to miss LA Lakers' NBA fixture at Minnesota

Four-time NBA champion LeBron James will miss the Los Angeles Lakers' game at Minnesota on Thursday with tendinitis in his left ankle, the club announced. The 38-year-old power forward delivered 25 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists on Wednesday in a 124-108 Lakers loss at Chicago.

The Lakers fell to 1-4 since capturing the first NBA In-Season Tournament crown and James said the slump is not only about emotional and physical fatigue for the team but also something more. "It's a combination of everything," James said. "It's the emotional fatigue, it's the physical fatigue, it's the grind of the season fatigue, and when you're not winning obviously that's the frustration fatigue. So, a little combination of everything."

James leads the Lakers with 25.2 points a game and also sets the club pace with 7.3 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while ranking second behind Anthony Davis in rebounds with 7.7 a game.

Since their tournament title, the Lakers have allowed the most 3-pointers per game of any NBA club and rank second-to-last in opponent 3-point shooting percentage at 42.8%.

The US 2008 Olympic gold medal squad featuring Kobe Bryant and James plus high-leaping Vince Carter were among first-time nominees for the Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Thursday. The Hall announced its list of eligible candidates for the Class of 2024, which will be unveiled on April 6 at Phoenix, Arizona, and enshrined on August 17 at the Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Thursday marked the anniversary of the day when Dr. James Naismith first introduced the game of basketball in Springfield in 1891. Other first-time nominees included four-time Women's NBA champion and three-time US Olympic champion Seimone Augustus, two-time NBA champion center Bill Laimbeer, 16-season NBA head coach and television commentator Mike Fratello and Australian Olympians Andrew Gaze, Penny Taylor and Michele Timms.

The Hall of Fame announced changes to its election process to give more careful examination to candidates from the veterans, contributors and international committees.

Since 2011, those were direct-elect committees to ensure proper consideration of worthy candidates who might have "fallen through the cracks," but the election committee decided the objective was met in the past 12 years and candidates from those committees will be given final consideration by the honors committee.

The US Olympic "Redeem Team" from Beijing, inspired by the 2004 US squad only managing bronze in Athens, rolled to gold with a lineup including NBA stars Bryant, James, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Bosh, Chris Paul, Dwight Howard, Jason Kidd, Carlos Boozer, Deron Williams, Michael Redd and Tayshaun Prince.